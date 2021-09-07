Tooele City Council raises police salary

The Tooele City Council voted to raise the hourly pay for their entry level police officers to $25.07 during their Sept.1 work session meeting.

During the meeting, Kami Perkins, human resource director for Tooele City, presented the discussion of police officers’ pay and benefits.

Perkins spoke about the decrease in retirement benefits that happened several years ago.

“We started back in the 2014 to 2016 time period,” she said. “The state retirement system changed. They lowered the retirement contribution amount, or the earnings amount. They lengthened the amount of time you had to serve in public safety. That impacted the profession.”

A few years ago, the state retirement system realized that their new retirement system wasn’t working. They increased retirement benefit amounts for sworn officers throughout the state but with that came a cost increase to fund the pension benefit, according to Perkins.

“Part of that cost was a discretion to either pick up the officer’s share of that cost or we would pass it on, and the [Tooele] city council elected to pick up that share of the extra cost that was put on. That was another almost 2.5 to 5% expense that was put on the council,” Perkins explained.

The city also implemented an education reimbursement benefit a few years ago where officers could attend the Police Academy and be reimbursed for their tuition, according to Perkins.

When the pandemic hit and riots broke out across the nation, police officers experienced new challenges.

“We all know about how the riots impacted law enforcement and we’ve gotten ourselves now in a situation where it is a difficult profession to be in,” Perkins said. “It’s a difficult position to recruit people to come into and we are starting to see that affect hitting us.”

Taylorsville City recently created their own police department and came up with a competitive pay scale, paying their officers nearly the highest wages in the state.

For an entry level police officer, Taylorsville pays $27.40 an hour, for an officer who has worked for three to five years they pay $30.85, and for an officer who has reached sergeant status or worked more than five years, they pay $42.36.

Tooele City currently pays $21.80 an hour for an entry level officer, $23.76 for an officer who has worked three to five years, and $32.67 for a sergeant, according to Perkins.

Perkins calls the new competitive wages “the wage war.”

“We are trying to retain the talent that we have invested in but also to attract individuals who would be willing to serve in this honorable profession,” she said.

Perkins explained that she has never seen wages increase as fast as they have over the past few years in any profession and the pay wages at other departments will continue to go up, she said.

“We would have been negligent in waiting until next budget year to discuss this,” she said.

The biggest issue with a proposed wage increase is how the city funds it, according to Perkins.

Perkins proposed several options to increase wages, with the goal of getting the officers up to Salt Lake City’s current wage, which is $26.93 an hour for an entry level police officer.

To match Salt Lake’s current wage, a 1.1-million-dollar investment will be needed, she said.

Originally, city staff, Mayor Debbie Winn, and Chief Adrian Day at the police department came up with seven options to increase pay for the officers. Three were chosen as the best options.

The first option, which is Winn’s favorite, is to put the target entry level wage for an officer at $25.07 and keep the enhanced tier two retirement program the same through the end of the fiscal year.

This investment will cost $690,000 per year.

The second option was to increase wages by $3.00 and keep the tier two retirement program the same through the fiscal year, which would cost $368,000.

The third option, which is similar to option two with the same cost, according to Perkins, but the tier two retirement program would be cut.

With this option, officers would have the option to take the pay increase and increase their own deferral on their retirement.

Other options, which weren’t part of the city official’s favorite three, included a tax increase of anywhere from $210,000 all the way up to $1.1 million.

Perkins said that a tax increase, perhaps 21%, is the only option, as there are no other areas in the city where budget cuts can be made.

Tony Graf, council member, proposed an idea during the meeting.

Graf said that if the city keeps raising the pay for officers, they will continue to work for the city until another agency raises their pay and entices them to go to the new agency.

“There is tier one and tier two with the state retirement program,” he said. “With tier one, you had to have been employed before June or July of 2011. If you started after that you’re with tier two. With tier two for law enforcement, you need about 25 years of service where you can retire with a fixed amount, where previously, with their one, you could achieve that at 20 years and be able to retire. For our tier two officers, which a large majority of our officers are, they are dealing with that. I looked at instead of trying to play the wage war, but offsetting it to encourage people to stay with we do this: under the retirement program there is an option to purchase three years of retirement and essentially its about $32,000 a year. So, as individuals, let’s say that have served for 20 years, they have the option to purchase up to three years of retirement.. So, the advantage of that is I would have three years of retirement without having to work those years.”

Purchasing the three years would cost $96,000.

Graf said that he was proposing that if a police officer stayed with the city for 20 years, the city could purchase three years of their retirement as an initiative for them to stay that long.

The advantage would be that officers would be able to retire three years early and the city wouldn’t have to pay anything for officers who didn’t decide to stay for 20 years.

Day said that an hourly pay increase was needed over a retirement system.

At the end of the discussion, the city council agreed to adopt option one which would raise the entry level wage for an officer at $25.07 and keep the enhanced tier two retirement program the same through the end of the fiscal year.

No tax increase will be made this year.