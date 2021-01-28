Tooele City Council selects Gochis as chairperson

Growth solutions will come ‘as we work together to solve problems’ ♦

Melodi Gochis, a lifelong resident of Tooele County was elected as chairperson of the Tooele City Council during the City Council’s Jan. 20 meeting.

Gochis was elected to the Tooele City Council in 2018. She has served on the council for three years. Gochis said she is excited to see future development and quality of life improvement for residents of Tooele City.

Her term on the City Council expires at the end of this year, at which point she will be up for reelection — if she decides to run again.

During her time as chairperson, Gochis will set the agenda for and preside at city council meetings and she may call special meetings of the city council as needed to conduct the city’s business. The council chairperson may also serve as acting mayor if the mayor’s office is vacated or with written permission from the mayor, according to the City’s charter.

The City Council is the City’s governing legislative body. The council is responsible to budget and appropriate all funds, as required by the Tooele city charter.

As chairperson, Gochis will continue to vote on matters that come before the council.

“I have had the opportunity to work with many outstanding people and extraordinary leaders through the years,” said Gochis. “I have worked under the past administration with Mayor Dunlavy, (council members) Steve Pruden, Scott Wardle, and Brad Pratt.”

Gochis said she has enjoyed working with the current administration with Mayor Winn and Council members Ed Hansen, Justin Brady, Tony Graff, and Maressa Manzione.

“I applaud the Tooele City department heads, and senior staff, and the employees who work hard every day to serve the residents of Tooele City,” Gochis said. “I appreciate those in public safety — Chief Kirby, Captain Day and the dedicated officers who serve our residents. We have an outstanding fire department with Chief Shubert and the volunteers who are among the very best.”

This year, Gochis wants to see managed growth in the city.

“During the past few years we have witnessed unprecedented growth in Tooele,” Gochis said. “Growth like this has its challenges. The solutions will come as we work together to solve problems. In anticipation of growth we have updated our Tooele City general plan, and are planning for the next 50 years of our water needs.”

Gochis currently works for Dugway Proving Ground as a human resources specialist

Along with serving on the City Council, Gochis recently served as the Chairman of the Tooele City’s Redevelopment Agency and has done so for two years.

Gochis has also worked with the Tooele City Arts Council for 15 years and helped with community events such as the Friday Nights on Vine Concert Series, Fourth of July Activities, and Christmas activities, as well as providing adult and children art education.

In Gochis’ free time, she enjoys spending time with her family and 10 grandchildren.

“We just recently returned from Disney World,” she said. “We enjoyed our time there!”

Gochis also likes to read, visit the gym, and be involved in the community and her church.

“I am impressed by all of the hard-working people here in Tooele,” Gochis said. “It’s been a pleasure to work with those who volunteer their time with many organizations. There are so many hard-working, caring people who really care about their neighbors here.”