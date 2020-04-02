Tooele City Council takes a look at winter parking ordinance

The Tooele City Council discussed the city’s winter parking ordinance during their work session meeting on Wednesday night.

Current city code states that cars may not park on streets from 2 to 6 a.m. from Nov. 1 to March 31. This does not apply to emergency vehicles performing official duties.

Proposed changes to the code would take out the time frame and make it illegal to park on the city streets when snow is falling or snow has gathered in any amount on streets.

Exceptions to this would include emergency vehicles and Tooele City public works officials performing essential duties.

The proposed changes were presented by council member Justin Brady.

Brady said that he and Tooele City attorney Roger Baker looked at surrounding city codes on parking during snowfall and decided to propose the changes.

“Any time it is snowing there shouldn’t be any cars on the street,” Brady said during the meeting. “It’s a more enforceable ordinance in my opinion.”

“Whenever snow is falling on a car that is parked, it needs to move,” said Baker. “The intention was to provide an ordinance that favored simplicity and flexibility.”

The ordinance is difficult because there is no way to create parking restrictions that work with every possible scenario, according to Baker.

“The only thing that works is to work with officers and train them to use their discretion and to address public safety issues instead of violations,” he said.

Under the ordinance, any vehicle parked in violation of the section of code could be removed at the discretion of the Tooele City Police Department.

A violation of the parking ordinance would result in a civil penalty of $100.

Another discussion about the ordinance will take place at the April 15 city council meeting.