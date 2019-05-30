Tooele City Council takes another look at budget

Possible uses for the balance in Tooele City’s solid waste budget were part of the discussion of a $53 million tentative budget during a special meeting of the City Council on Wednesday.

Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn told the City Council she had lengthy discussions with staff on equipment needs. With the City Council looking to move $2.1 million of the balance in the solid waste fund, following the necessary public hearings, Winn suggested having flexibility in how the one-time money for equipment is spent.

“Tomorrow something might break, where I go, ‘You guys just said we could buy this, but we really need this now,’” Winn said. “ … We as administration and the department heads really determine what is best that we need. Then as those purchases take place, we bring them to the council and say, ‘This is what we’re buying, here’s for your approval.’”

City Councilman Scott Wardle followed Winn’s comments with a proposal to use the $2.1 million for some one-time purchases and establishing the base funding for equipment replacement plans in four departments — parks, police, fire and streets. He called the city’s lack of an equipment replacement plan deeply concerning.

Wardle proposed using $500,000 toward the new police station, $960,000 for equipment replacement, with a priority on snowplows, $375,000 for self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) for the fire department, $51,000 for a police vehicle, $97,000 for new carpet in the library and $40,000 for cemetery fencing along Skyline Drive.

The tentative budget included the first $80,000 payment for a five-year lease for the SCBAs and five police vehicles. By paying for the SCBAs and one police car upfront using the solid waste fund money, $131,000 would be freed up in the current tentative budget.

Wardle proposed splitting the $131,000 evenly between the parks, police, fire, and street departments. The $32,750 would be the seed fund for equipment budgets in those departments.

The funds would be included in the department budgets annually and be restricted for equipment purchases only, Wardle said. If the money isn’t spent, it would roll over to the next year and if the City Council holds the certified tax rate for the foreseeable future, the annual contribution could increase, he said.

“As long as we keep the certified tax rate where it’s at, we add $10,000 to each of those funds every year,” Wardle said.

Over the next 10 years, the annual contribution to the equipment funds for the departments could be nearly $150,000, Wardle said. There would be enough for the fifth police car annually to meet the city’s fleet replacement goal within two years.

“To me this seems like, for the first time, it seems like we’re paying forward instead of playing catch up,” Wardle said.

There is currently a $2.3 million balance in the city’s solid waste fund, a number that is expected to grow again at the end of the budget year by about $200,000, according to Tooele City Assistant Finance Director Shannon Wimmer.

City Council Chairman Steve Pruden proposed using the remaining balance of the $2.1 million on security for City Hall, including security cameras and secure doors and windows in the finance and administrative offices.

During the meeting, which lasted over three hours, the City Council also discussed freeing up funds to contract with a grant writer to work toward securing federal funds for city projects.