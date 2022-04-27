Tooele City Council talks water impact fees

Tooele City’s water impact fees are going up.

The Tooele City Council approved a new plan for weather impact fees that will raise the fee by 69% during their April 6 meeting at Tooele City Hall.

During the meeting, Jamie Grandpre, public works director presented information on water impact fees.

Grandpre told the Council that he and his team recently updated the impact fee facilities plan.

“That plan looks at the demand that new growth is having on our water system and the impact that places on the new growth, and takes that burden away from existing residents,” he said.

Water impact fees are used to bring additional water supply to the city. The money goes towards drilling wells, acquiring property to drill wells, and connecting to water supplies.

Grandpre proposed a new impact fee of $7,805 for new single-family homes, which is billed to all new growth within the city.

New developments have been paying $4,609 for water impact fees, which makes the new amount an increase of 69%.

“We haven’t changed that impact fee since 2012,” Grandpre said. “The plan was to change that every five years. We kind of got a little behind on that and so we are trying to catch up on this.”

Going forward, Grandpre said that the impact fee may need to be changed more frequently.

Council member Maresa Manzione told Grandpre that she agreed with him about looking to increase the fee more often than every five years.

“This is a cost of growth,” she said. “It is impacting our city and we really need to collect that money, because it really shouldn’t be passed onto other people who are already here.”

During the public meeting, no comments were made.

At the end of the meeting, all City Council members voted to approve the new plan.

“As it gets more difficult to find water and bring water to the city system, those impact fees need to be paid,” Tooele Mayor Debbie Winn said.