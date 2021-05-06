Tooele City Council wants a closer look at drinking water system master plan

Plan takes city to 2060 with drinking water ♦

The Tooele City Council tabled their proposed 2021 Tooele Drinking Water System Master Plan during their meeting Wednesday evening, because they wanted to look into it further.

The plan shows water changes and recommendations for Tooele City through the year 2060.

During the meeting Paul Hansen, city engineer presented the master plan.

“This is probably the most comprehensive utility plan Tooele City has ever undertaken,” Hansen said. “It’s a plan that has taken quite a while to put together, because we wanted to make sure that the details were sufficient and accurate, and provided a good tool to move forward in.”

Hansen said that various city entities, such as the mayor, the public works department, the finance department, community development, legal, and others had to work together to prepare the plan.

Contained in the plan are six elements: system growth, water sources, water storage, water distribution, energy optimization, and capital facilities plan.

“The energy optimization is one that has come about recently,” Hansen pointed out.

Hansen showed members of the council a chart about growth in Tooele City since 1980.

In the mid 1990s the city had around 13,000 people. The 2020 census showed that there were 37,465 people.

“We think water will certainly play a role in this,” said Hansen, speaking of the growth in population.

Next, Hansen showed a chart with the variety and the dispersity of water meters.

The chart showed that there are 13,960 water meters located in the city.

Hansen pulled up a chart that showed the city, where current development is, and where future development could occur.

“This helps us to provide information looking into the future to accurately make sure we have enough water resources for what’s going on,” he said.

Currently the peak day demand — which reflects the worst day in the middle of the summer when individuals living in the city are using too much water and fire risk may be up — was at 12,700 gallons per minute.

This means that currently the maximum amount of water that could be used in the city every minute is 12,700 gallons.

“When you go to the future it increased to 23,300 gallons a day,” said Hansen. “This means that we need to come up with an additional 7,500 gallons a minute capacity to meet that peak day demand as we look into it.”

Next, a water storage chart was shown.

“Today we have an existing storage capacity of 14.2 million gallons of water, which based upon state standards, has us at a surplus of 4.7 million gallons. That is good. We like having additional surplus, because if we happen to have one of our sources go down for some reason, it gives us a little bit of time and helps us to supply those peak day demands,” Hansen said.

Hansen said that the city will be able to go until 2060 with only a 0.1 million gallons deficit.

“We will be increasing storage, because as we develop new wells and put them on line, sometimes we have to construct storage to make them work at their best possible rate, so even though we wouldn’t have to build anymore, we would to improve the functionality or what we are doing in the city,” Hansen pointed out.

Regarding water distribution, Hansen said there are a number of different water pressure zones in the city.

“There are a number of different pressure zones,” he said. “We are fortunate in this community to have an elevation that helps create pressure.”

The city was able to develop a plan from a free online source that provides them with information related to fire flow, available water pressure, required waterline upgrades, and to be able to verify compliance with state regulation.

Hansen showed a chart about energy optimization.

“This is a new one,” Hansen said. “This has been encouraging communities to make sure they are operating their systems as efficiently as they can through a cost perspective as an additional benefit of our residents.”

The chart showed energy efficiency, system performance, water quality, and optimized system and how they interact.

Another chart related to energy optimization showed the city’s twelve wells and the energy cost in kilowatt hours per acre foot of water.

It is best to pump the most affordable well first, according to Hansen.

The city’s most affordable well is well 13, called “Devil’s Kitchen.” This well only costs 530 kilowatts-per-acre-foot of water to operate.

The city’s most expensive well is called well 16 or “Kennecott B,” which costs 1,680 kilowatts- per-acre -oot of water to operate.

The last thing Hansen talked about was the city’s capital facility plan.

The plan showed the places where things will need to be added in the next six or seven years, and further into the future to 2060.

“Right now, we have identified some areas that we need to clean up in the city,” Hansen said. “There are a few places where we need to improve fire flow.”

By 2060, Hansen said that the city will have to pay $195 million dollars for improvements.

In the next six years the city will need to pay $21,269,000 which will come from increased impact fees.

‘This is about 3.5 million dollars a year,” said Hansen.

This is consistent with the past few years.

Hansen told members of the council that if they approved the plan, city officials would submit it to the State Division of Drinking Water for their records.

Then, they would update it again in six years.

After which, they would begin preparation of impact fees facilities and develop a finance plan to help pay for all of the city’s water improvements.

At the end of the meeting all of the members of the council decided to table the ordinance to pass the drinking water plan, because they hadn’t had a chance to read the whole thing.

“There is a whole lot going on here,” said Ed Hansen, council member. “I would like a chance to study this further.”

“I like that this is a living document so it can be changed at any time,” said Melodi Gochis speaking about the nature of the document and the way it can be updated at any time.

The drinking water plan will be presented before the council again.