Tooele City Councilman releases proposed sign ordinance changes

Tooele City council member, Tony Graf has released proposed changes to the sign ordinance and is looking for feedback from Tooele City businesses.

The Tooele City Council discussed the proposed changes to the sign ordinance during their work session meeting on Aug. 19.

During the meeting Graf said that he has had time to speak with members of the public, business owners, and officials in the city regarding ordinance changes.

“We talked about what changes could be made to streamline and make our sign ordinance more business friendly, while at the same time keeping the purpose of the sign ordinance in place and ensuring that our signs and businesses are regulated,” Graf said during the work session.

Graff went on to talk about how bright lights from electric signs could potentially distract drivers and create a safety hazard.

He also said that banner signs, non-profit signs, and school signs during fundraising events should be allowed.

The last change he proposed was a change pertaining to illegal signs.

Graff stated that business owners should have one day notice to remove signs that do not comply with the city’s sign ordinance before the signs are removed by city officials.

This doesn’t include signs that are in the public right-of-way, he said.

Graf has released the official proposed changes to the sign ordinance and is looking for feedback.

In the Tooele City code for signs under “definitions” Graf wants to add a “civic organization” which he said means a community-based company, club, committee, association, cooperation or any other organization or group of persons acting in concert which is composed of persons who are members thereof on a voluntary basis and which is primarily established to further educational, charitable, religious, cultural, or local economic development purposes.

Under city code 7-25-4, where the code prohibits certain types of signs, Graf wants to change “banners that are not wall signs” to “banner signs exceeding 48 square feet”.

Under the same section, he would like to allow window signs on homes with businesses in them.

Also located under the same section, Graf would like to change inflatable signs not being allowed to “inflatable signs located in the downtown overlay district and inflatable signs exceeding 10 feet in height and two feet in width.

Part of the code defines signs not requiring permits. Graf would like to add in as signs that do not require permits, banner signs and registered organization, schools, and civic organizations fundraising event signs.

Along with the proposed changes, Graf would like only 20% of electronic signs to be white, yellow, or bright colors.

If approved, Graf wants to send the changes to the planning commission to vote on by the end of this month.

Business owners can email Graf at TGraf@tooelecity.org in order to see the full list of proposed changes and add ons to the sign ordinance.