Tooele City discusses attainable housing 

City Council may change standards on minimum dwelling size ♦

Council chairman Scott Wardle and Jim Bolser, Tooele City planning director, lead a discussion on attainable housing during Tooele City Council’s work session Wednesday evening at the Tooele City Hall.

Wardle has been participating with a group of city staff members, real estate agents, developers, and home builders to look at how the City can bridge some of the housing gap in the community from an affordability standpoint and the range of housing available and how it’s obtainable for the introductory market.

Bolser informed members of the council that they would be talking about one main idea.

“Currently in our city code we have a minimum threshold for unit sizes and family dwelling developments,” he said. “We need to see if by establishing the minimums where we are today, we are effectively pricing out the market.”

Bolser stated that attainable housing needed to be available for young families and elderly individuals.

He also stated that the idea was to look at establishing more appropriate minimums for multi-family dwelling size.

During the meeting, Bolser told members of the council that adjustments to the minimums must be made, as well as establishing protocols by which percentages of any development could utilize a lower threshold.

At the end of the discussion, Wardle added, “This was one of the first suggestions that came out of last night’s meeting. I appreciated the comments that were made at the county commission meeting last night. Each community has to start to move in this direction to meet this need, not just Tooele City. There are ordinances that need to be forward on all entities.”

Wardle also stated that he would like to send this item to the planning commission as soon as possible to get it passed.