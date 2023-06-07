Tooele City Downtown Festival this weekend

The Tooele Downtown Alliance will hold their second annual Downtown Festival this Saturday, June 10.

The goal of the festival is to bring more traffic to the downtown area. The festival, which will be held at the Veteran’s Memorial Park and the surrounding area, will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 6 p.m.

There will be around 30 vendors at the festival including, chalk artists who will decorate the sidewalks around and through the park, and several food trucks, according to Jared Stewart, Tooele City’s economic development director and a member of the Tooele Downtown Alliance.

At the park, there will be a car show and all types of cars are welcome. To register to show a car, email DowntownTooele@gmail.com.

The shops in the downtown area will also be open and many will offer deals during the event.

“This year will have more vendors, music, and more food than last year,” Stewart said. “Come and shop local. Supporting this annual event will help the Downtown Alliance to coordinate events more often. Help our downtown grow and have fun doing it with us.”