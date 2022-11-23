Tooele City downtown tree lighting and decorating

Tooele City will kick off the Christmas season with its first holiday-themed event where the mayor will light the Christmas tree in Veteran’s Memorial Park next week.

The ceremony will take place Nov. 28 at 6:30 p.m.

The Tooele High School Show Choir will perform and Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn will light the tree.

“This is a fun event for all ages,” Shilo Baker, mayor’s assistant said. “Don’t be late, because it is usually a very quick event and you don’t want to miss it! We will have musical numbers and everyone in attendance can help Mayor Winn countdown to light the tree and kick off the holiday season in Tooele City. We usually have a little treat for everyone too. It is a great opportunity to come to the downtown area and see all that the downtown has to offer.”

For those who are unable to attend in person, the event will be streamed on Youtube by searching www.youtube.com/@Tooelecity.

The Tree Lighting Ceremony was brought back in 2019 after many long-time Tooele residents remembered having tree lighting ceremonies in the past.

Before the event, there will be a family tree decorating event where families will be able to light up Main Street for the holiday beginning at 5 p.m.

During the event, families will be able to decorate little trees that sit in the flower pots along Main Street. Tooele City will provide the lights and ornaments.

Trees will be completely decorated by 6:30 p.m. There is no cost to participate.

Registration can be completed online at tooelecity.org but space is very limited, according to Baker.