Halloween brought out the gouls and gobblins to Main Street ♦

Tooele City’s Main Street was packed full of Trick-or-Treaters on Halloween evening as the City and downtown merchants hosted their annual trick-or-treat. The event spanned Main Street from 100 South to 100 North and across Vine Street from 50 West to 50 East. It also included a Trunk-or-Treat in a car show in the Veterans Memorial Park parking lot put on by the Kingsman Car Club. Thousands of children from one to 92 ushered along the sidewalk in all kinds of costumes collecting treats.