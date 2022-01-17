Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
January 17, 2022
Tooele City drops mid-day kindergarten crossing guards

Volume of students/traffic no longer meet requirements 

Beginning on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, the Tooele City crossing guards will no longer provide services during the kindergarten shift from 11:20 am – 1:05 pm. 

The Tooele City police department completed a pedestrian survey at all seven elementary schools within the city limits during a full week time frame. They found that six crossing guards did not have any elementary age students crossing during the kindergarten shift.  Five of the crossing guards reported only one student using the crossing during that time frame.  

The other three crossing guards had between one and four students utilizing the crossing.  All of the crossing guards reported that the kindergarten age students who did use the crossings during that shift, were accompanied by parents or guardians. 

The State of Utah Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices states a crossing guard is warranted if the volume of school children exceeds 10 students during the hour time frame and the hourly traffic volume exceeds 50 vehicles.

Tooele City will still provide  regular crossing guard services for the morning shift from 8:05 a.m. to 9:05 a.m. and the end of school shift from 3:20 – 4:20 p.m.

 

