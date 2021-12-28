Tooele City earns award for being business ready

Tooele City received the Development Ready Award on Dec. 14 from the state, proving that the city is prepared to participate in new business growth.

The award was presented to Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn and Economic Coordinator Jared Stewart at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center in Salt Lake City. Shilo Baker, Winn’s assistant, was also in attendance, along with representatives from other communities across the state who were eligible for the award.

The award was presented to the mayor and Stewart by the Economic Development Corporation of Utah, who partnered with the State of Utah to provide a program called the “ Utah Development-Ready Communities Program.”

“The Development Ready Communities program from EDC Utah is designed to help communities become successful in attracting new business investments,” Stewart said. “The program included a community assessment and training on industry best practices. Training topics included site selection, navigation, preparing for infrastructure, responding to development inquiries, real estate trends, and how to navigate state incentive processes.”

Tooele City was chosen for the Development Ready award because they participated in the program.

“We were not the first community to receive this award but it is a significant milestone, because it shows we are invested in the success of the business community,” Stewart said.

To Stewart, being “development ready” means that Tooele City is prepared and trained in how to most effectively work with businesses seeking to invest in the community.

Tooele City’s goal is that residents wouldn’t have to commute into Salt Lake for work anymore in the future.

“For many years, Tooele City residents have commuted to jobs in the Salt Lake Valley,” Stewart explained. “Recent data from the community assessment shows that wages in Tooele County are now similar to those in Salt Lake County. Tooele City’s goal is to bring new jobs to the City, both by supporting the growth of local business and by attracting new companies. So far, these efforts have been successful and we are working hard to bring the benefits of local jobs to our residents. Less commuting equates to less traffic, less resident money spent on gas, and an improved quality of life.”

In Nov. 2021, city officials worked to create an Economic Development Strategic Plan.

Stewart began working on the plan, which includes strategies for workforce development and training, new business attraction, target industries and economic diversification, quality of life information, business expansion and retention, and more in 2020.

“The plan includes strategies to meet our goals, including collaboration with state, regional, and county organizations. We believe that by working together, we can meet our goals and improve our community,” Stewart said.

Throughout the process of trying to acquire sustainable business for Tooele City, Stewart and his team have been working to support the business community with grants and created the Tooele Downtown Alliance to preserve and beautify Tooele to make the city more appealing to new business.

“Myself and Tooele City as a whole are grateful for the many business owners who choose to operate in our community,” Stewart said.