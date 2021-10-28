Tooele City economic development plan

Tooele City’s economic coordinator has a new plan for the City.

The Tooele City Planning Commission sagbe their stamp of approval to a new economic development strategic plan presented Jared Stewart, the City’s economic coordinator during the planning commission’s meeting on Wednesday evening.

Stewart told the planning commission that he has been working on the plan for nearly a year.

“After I started this position at the city, I told the mayor that we should figure out what our direction should be and what our plan is, and create a plan for our next five years,” Stewart said.

Stewart and those helping him create the plan came up with a vision statement.The plan also includes local data, focus groups, and research, he said.

“We have strategies for workforce development and training, new business attraction, target industries and economic diversification, quality of life, business expansion and retention, and health, inclusion, and sustainability,” Stewart explained to the planning commission.

Each year, Stewart and city officials will review the plan and make sure that they are complying with it and also supporting the city’s general plan.

In July, Stewart released a survey to gather opinions from the community on future economic and business growth.

The survey received over 500 responses.

Many who answered the survey said that seeing new dining and retail infrastructure in the city was important to them, along with entertainment and recruitment of new businesses, and recreational opportunities.

“I think [the responses] are the direction we are going,” Stewart said.

Economic development strategies included in the plan will be primarily funded by Tooele City and other outside grants, according to Stewart.

During the meeting, all members of the commission voted to approve the plan after a public hearing with no comments was held.

The plan will now go to the City Council for final adoption.