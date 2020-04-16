Tooele City extends its declaration of emergency

Council votes to extend emergency status until June 30 ♦

Tooele City officials voted to extend the mayor’s declaration of local emergency through June 30 at the city council meeting last night.

On March 18, Tooele City mayor, Debbie Winn, declared a local state of emergency for 30 days. This is after the County Commission declared a state of emergency and encouraged Tooele City to do the same.

This local emergency was declared regarding the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

According to Winn, local mayors only have the power to declare local emergencies for 30 days, after which the city council of the town must vote on the issue.

This was done after all of the towns and cities in the county met and came to the conclusion that the local emergency should be extended.

Declaring a state of emergency gives additional power to the mayor in order for them to make additional decisions regarding the emergency.

“This allowed our employees to not have to follow strict rules concerning their leave,” said Winn. “It also allowed me to temporarily suspend the city’s sign ordinances to give businesses the opportunity to put out signs and to get business.”

Declaring a state of emergency also allows the mayor of the city to gain access to more money to cover costs during this time.

The state of emergency is in no way affiliated with the health department’s order, according to Winn.

The council voted four to one to extend the local emergency until June 30. Scott Wardle voted against the extension because he did not want to tie the city down until June 30.

If the emergency is over before June 30, the declaration can be repealed, according to the city attorney.