Tooele City extends sewer agreement with county, again

With Tooele County’s agreement with Tooele City for sewer service for the Deseret Peak Complex and the Utah Motorsports Park set to expire on Dec. 31, Tooele City has once again agreed to continue sewer service while the county prepares for alternatives.

While the Deseret Peak Complex and UMC were annexed into Grantsville City in 2014, Tooele City has been providing sewer service to the two properties since they were built.

The agreement was always meant to be a temporary solution, according to former Tooele City Mayor Patrick Dunlavy.

Grantsville City sent notice to Tooele County that with the Tooele City agreement expiring on Dec. 31, Grantsville would connect the Deseret Peak Complex and UMC with the city’s sewer service effective Dec. 18.

The notice from Grantsville City came as a surprise to the county, according to Tooele County Commissioner Myron Bateman.

“That’s not going to work,” he said. “Our facilities are not ready to change service at this point. Connection to Grantsville’s sewer system at this time may cause pumps to burn out or pipes to burst.”

New pumps have been ordered but it will take eight weeks for the ones for Deseret Peak to arrive and up to 20 weeks for the ones for UMC to get here, according to Bateman.

“We do have a septic tank and drain field at Deseret Peak that can handle the waste water flow for this time of year for the complex because facility use is low,” Bateman said.

Tooele City stepped up and will extend their agreement with Tooele County for sewer service until the county’s facilities are ready to make the change, according to Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn.

“We aren’t going to cut them off,” said Winn. “And when the time comes the city won’t be the ones making the change, we’re just requesting that the county make the connection with Grantsville and disconnect from our line.”

Grantsville Mayor Brent Marshall said that his city’s communication with the county wasn’t meant to force anything.

“We knew their agreement was expiring,” he said. “We were simply saying that we’re ready to hook you up. One we heard about the problems with the connection we aborted the operation.”

In 2014, Grantsville City annexed Deseret Peak and what was at the time the Miller Motorsports Park with the support of the county commission. The county owned both properties.

At the time of annexation, Grantsville and Tooele County entered into an interlocal agreement for water and future sewer service for Deseret Peak. Grantsville had provided water to the Deseret Peak since 2003.

As part of the agreement, Tooele County paid Grantsville City $280,000 for construction of a sewer line that can service both Deseret Peak and UMC.

In March 2017, Tooele County entered into an agreement with Tooele City for continued sewer service for the Deseret Peak Complex and UMC while the county worked on a connection with the Stansbury Park Improvement District.

At the time of the March 2017 agreement, the county commission expressed confidence that a sewer line would be built connecting Deseret Peak and UMC with SPID by the end of 2017.

Under the agreement with Tooele City, the county was to pay the regular wastewater rates plus 15 percent and an additional $5,000 per month.

The city’s regular wastewater rate is $7 per month, plus $2 per month for each 750 gallons of water consumed. Because Deseret Peak and UMC do not use Tooele City water, Tooele City meters each facility’s wastewater flow and charges the county $2 for every 750 gallons.

The additional $5,000 monthly fee represents the portion of property, sales and other taxes that would be collected by Tooele City if the Deseret Peak Complex and UMC were located within the city.

The agreement expired Dec. 31, 2017, but with no sewer line built to SPID, Tooele City continued to honor the agreement in 2018.

“It’s not about the money for Tooele City,” said Winn. “The county would save a lot of money by hooking up to Grantsville. Our taxpayers are the county’s taxpayers too. If the county connected to Grantsville the taxpayers could save a lot of money.”

Grantsville’s bill to the county for sewer service would run around $645 per month, according to Marshall.

Grantsville City filed a lawsuit in the 3rd District Court against Tooele County for violation of the interlocal agreement when the county entered into the 2017 agreement with Tooele City for sewer service instead of connecting to Grantsville’s sewer system. Tooele County filed a countersuit claiming the Grantsville City had breached the terms of the agreement.

Those lawsuits are still pending in the 3rd District Court.