Tooele City Fire Department Open House

The community came out to meet and mingle with the Tooele City Fire Department during an open house on Saturday morning.

Held in recognition of National Fire Prevention Week, the open house featured fire engines, an AirMed helicopter, opportunities to learn about fire safety and free hot dogs, drinks and cookies.

Attendees were able to spray hoses, meet Sparky the Fire Dog and tour the fire station.

The theme for National Fire Prevention Week this year is “Be aware. Fire can happen anywhere” to remind people to be aware of the risks of fire and not take safety for granted.