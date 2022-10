The Tooele City Fire Department held an open house on Saturday, Oct. 8 as part of National Fire Prevention week.

The open house was held at Station #1 behind Tooele City Hall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Along with free hot dogs, the opportunity to hold a fire hose, sit in an AirMed helicopter or get a close up look at a fire truck, children learned about fire safety and prevention, and met their local firefighters.