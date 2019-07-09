Tooele City Fire Department set to celebrate 100 years this Saturday

The history of community commitment and volunteerism of the Tooele City Fire Department will be honored this Saturday with a celebration of the department’s 100th birthday.

Tooele City Fire Chief Rick Harrison said the celebration will include a reading about the department’s history, with history books and photographs available for visitors to peruse. The festivities will kick off at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Tooele City Fire Station by City Hall.

Remarks by Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn and Harrison will also be a part of the agenda for the 100th year of the department.

Attendees will be served cake and punch for the department’s birthday and will have the opportunity to socialize with members of the department. In addition to Tooele City residents, Harrison said the invitation to the event has been extended to fire departments around the state.

Since it was founded as a permanent organization with 23 members in 1919, the Tooele City Fire Department has grown with the community, while remaining a volunteer unit. Now with 50 active members, the department has had a total of 269 members of its history, as well as 49 chiefs.

The current fire department is comprised of a chief, two assistant chiefs, five captains, five lieutenants, and 37 firefighters. The captains in the department are former chiefs; all chiefs serve a two-year term at the head of the department.