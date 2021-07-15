Tooele City firefighter leads Utah Association of Firefighters

Dave Gillette has fought fires in Tooele for 40 years ♦

Dave Gillette, a 40 year veteran Tooele City firefighter, was voted president of the Utah Association of Firefighters.

Gillette was elected president on June 26 during the Utah Association of Firefighters convention.

“It all started about nine years ago being elected as a trustee of the firefighters association,” said Gillette. “That was a five-year position. After that I was elected as the second vice president, and then elected as the first vice president, and then this year as president.”

The association aims to provide support and advice to all of the fire departments in Utah.

“We help both volunteer fire departments and professional or full-time. We are very active with the legislature and we get involved with them.,” Gillette said. “We have a committee of three or four guys who talk to legislators. We get things taken care of for firefighters and their dependents, and all that, like if there’s a death. We were also very involved in getting things changed around for the retirement system with the state retirement for the guys who are full-time and paid. We also work with Utah State on the firefighter license plates. When that money comes in from the license plates, we make a grant for a fire department that needs to purchase something. It could be anything from gloves to self-contained breathing apparatuses. It’s usually the smaller departments that put in for that. The license plate grant goes a long way for us.”

The Utah Association of Firefighters also works with the state fire marshal to register firefighters for benefits.

Gillette will hold his position as the president for one year.

After 39 years of service in the Tooele City Volunteer Fire Department, Gillete joined the department’s senior member status in September 2020.

“I was given my 40-year pin at the convention this year,” said Gillette, speaking about the Association of Utah Firefighters convention. “I got interested in firefighting back when I was a kid. My dad was also a Tooele City fireman and that kind of sparked my interest.”

Gillette said he has “a couple” interesting stories of his firefighting years but one in particular stands out.

“We had a fire one time on New Years, I think, where we had entered into a home that was burning, into the kitchen,” he said. “As we were fighting that fire, the ceiling caved in, hit me, and knocked me out. So, the two firefighters behind me grabbed hold of me and drug me out. This is probably one of my most interesting firefighting stories. They saved my life and that’s why you always go into a fire with a minimum of two men. They pulled me out and got me checked out at the hospital. I just had a slight concussion.”

Gillette is thankful for his time working with the guys at the Tooele City Fire Department.

He also wants the community to know that the fire department has the best interest of the community at heart.

“This department has been around for 100 years,” said Gillette. “We have a lot of firefighters here who dedicate a lot of time and effort. They are away from their families when there is a fire and oftentimes their jobs will let them go fight the fire when we have a large one. So, the support from around Tooele City and employers is really helpful for these firefighters. We save the city millions of dollars a year by not having a paid fire department. All of the firefighters here go through the same training that all firefighters in the state go through. Some people kind of have a hesitation about a volunteer fire department. They think ‘volunteer’ and kind of worry about it but people need to know that we are a professional firefighting crew.”

“They are the best in the state here and we really take a lot of pride in what we do,” Gillette continued.

Gillette works as the Tooele City building official, managing operations for building permits and inspections, both residential and commercial.

“It’s a fun job but I am actually retiring in August,” said Gillette.

During his free time, Gillette enjoys spending time with his kids and wife, and was part of the group who organized youth soccer and Junior Jazz in Tooele.

He also was a soccer referee for over 25 years.

“I enjoy being involved with youth sports,” Gillette said.

Gillette said he has had a good life.

“I think I’ve led a normal life; you know — like everybody else has.,” Gillette said. “I’m nothing special. I like some things and enjoy doing them and help when I can.”