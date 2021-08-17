Tooele City gathers money for local grant program

Nonprofit groups that serve youth invited to apply ♦

Nonprofit agencies that host youth programs that recreate within Tooele City may be eligible for grant money from the city.

Each year, Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn hosts a benefit golf tournament at the Oquirrh Hills Golf Course to raise money for a youth recreation grant program.

This year the tournament was held on June 18. It raised over $16,000 that will go toward youth recreation grants and scholarships, according to Jared Stewart, Tooele City economic coordinator.

“Three $500 leadership scholarships will be given to students at Tooele High School,” Stewart said. “The remaining money will be administered through a grant program that benefits local youth in Tooele City.”

That leaves $14,500 for nonprofits for the grant program for nonprofit organizations that want to apply to use the money to serve youth.

According to Stewart, grant applications may be related to arts, sports, or after school programs, among other supported youth programs.

Other requirements include: a minimum of 50% of youth participants must live within Tooele City boundaries and the organization must be able to provide documentation of non-profit status.

Each non-profit will only be able to apply for $2,000 and funds can be used for facility rentals, supplies, participation scholarships, camps, and events.

Tooele City officials award the grants based on a score for each grant application. For example, if 90% or more youth who participate in the program live in Tooele City, that organization gets five points and if only 50% of youth live in Tooele City, they will get one point.

Applications for the grants are available at tooelecity.org until Aug. 31 at 5 p.m.