Tooele City gets a new finance director

New director has 25 years of city experience ♦

Shannon Wimmer was appointed by Mayor Debbie Winn as the director of Tooele City’s finance department.

Wmmer was sworn in during the April 15 Tooele City Council meeting.

Wimmer has worked for Tooele City for the past 25 years. She began working in the finance department when she graduated from Tooele High School, because her mother worked there and encouraged her to apply.

“I started with the finance department in July 1994,” Wimmer said. “I have held nearly every position in the office. I left the finance office for a couple years serving as the city’s Main Street manager. I returned to the finance office where I have served as the assistant finance director for the past 16 years.”

After graduating from Tooele High School, Wimmer went on to gain her bachelors degree from Utah State University in accounting, which is her passion.

Prior to her being promoted to director of the department, Glenn W. Caldwell served as director of finance for 16 years.

“I have had the privilege of working as the assistant finance director for the past 16 years,” she said. “During this time, I have had the honor of being mentored by Glenn Caldwell who has unparalleled experience in government finance serving as both the Tooele City finance director and the Tooele County auditor during his accounting career,” she said. “Having Glenn’s mentorship over the last 16 years has ensured a smooth succession of his remarkable leadership and service to Tooele City.”

As the city’s finance director, Wimmer will oversee the financial management for Tooele City.

She will also be advising the mayor and the council of the city’s financial health, as well as tracking the city’s budget.

“I am responsible for ensuring the City is compliant with all applicable accounting laws and principles. The director is responsible for the accounting and management of the city’s financial assets and resources,” said Wimmer.

Wimmer is married to Tooele County Sheriff Paul Wimmer. They have three daughters. In her free time, Wimmer enjoys traveling to the beach, camping, and being outdoors with her family.

“I am honored by the trust the mayor and the city council has placed upon me, and I look forward to serving the citizens of Tooele in this capacity,” she said.