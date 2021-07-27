Tooele City gets new department

Information security drives request for new IT department ♦

The Tooele City Council voted to create a new city department during their Wednesday night meeting.

The new department will be the Information Technology Department.

The request to create the new department was presented by Roger Baker, Tooele City attorney.

Baker told the city council and those in attendance that information technology is a very important part of all government operations.

“There are a lot of bad actors out there who are compromising business and government networks and disrupting their operations,” Baker said, referring to hackers and people gaining information by hacking into government networks.

Baker continued on by saying that the city has recently hired employees to make sure the city’s networks were protected from hackers.

“We are all trying periodically on how to avoid allowing insidious attacks or entries into that network,” he said.

Baker explained it makes sense at this time to consolidate the city’s efforts to prevent hackers from getting into the city’s secure database by creating an Information Technology Department.

The city council previously funded a position for a department head to oversee the new department, but the council needs to formally create the new department for the city.

“We aren’t bringing you a person tonight,” Baker explained. “We are asking you to create the department.”

Baker said that it is the city council’s job to approve the new department, after which it will become the mayor’s responsibility to hire someone to operate the department.

At the end of the discussion, Mayor Winn explained that currently to keep the city’s information safe, a company called TecServ, who claim to be Utah’s best information technology company, comes out once a week to make sure everything is safe.

Council member Tony Graff said that the city definitely needed a technology department, but it’s hard to add a new department to the budget after the budget cycle is complete.

“I support this, but I would like to do this during the budget cycle,” said Graff.

Mayor Debbie Winn explained that the new department was included in the city’s 2021-2022 budget.

“There is already funding there,” she said.

After the discussion all of the members of the city council voted to approve the creation of the new department.