Tooele City getting electric scooters

City Council approves scooter agreement ♦

Tooele City is expecting electric scooters to arrive next month.

The scooter idea was presented during the Tooele City Council meeting on Wednesday evening by Jared Stewart, economic coordinator.

Stewart told members of the council that Bird Electric Scooters, a company that provides electric scooters to more than 100 cities worldwide, contacted Tooele City about a month ago wanting to bring their scooters to town.

The Bird Electric Scooters are operated by an app which users can download on their phones to pay to use the scooters.

Ogden, Provo, and Salt Lake City have had electric scooters parked all over their towns for some time now.

Stewart reached out to the cities with scooters to find out the benefits and challenges of having the electric scooters.

“Some of the key takeaways from that are the cities haven’t seen any accidents or injuries anymore than they have for bicycles,” said Stewart.

Stewart explained to members of the council that the city had already entered into an agreement with Bird Electric Scooters, but the agreement needed to be approved by the council.

If the agreement is approved, Stewart said that Tooele City would receive 10 cents from every ride to pay for city improvements.

The scooters cost $1 to unlock so that the user can ride them and then 15 cents after per minute.

Users of the scooters have to be 18 years old, because of risk and because the scooters weigh over 38 pounds.

A minimum of 50 scooters will be provided to Tooele City, according to the agreement.

“They do have a weight limit assigned to them as well,” Stewart also explained. “It’s 220 pounds.”

Stewart said that if the council accepts the agreement between Tooele City and Bird Electric Scooters, members of the community could expect to see the scooters very soon.

“They will need to hire a fleet manager first,” Stewart said. “They will also need to go through a process with us to restrict certain areas to enact specific requirements, like where the scooters can go and the maximum speed of the scooters. They could be here in a few weeks or a month. I would expect them probably by May.”

The scooters will be here until at least May 1, 2022, per the agreement.

At the end of the meeting all of the members of the city council voted to approve the scooters.