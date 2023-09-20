Two new hotels are in the plans for Tooele City. Construction on one of the hotels may begin this week.

The first hotel, a Home 2 Suites by Hilton, will be located at 1000 North near the Bowling Alley, according to Jared Stewart, Tooele City’s economic development director.

The hotel will include 85 rooms, but little else is known about it at this time.

A pre-construction meeting was held last week, according to Stewart. Construction may begin as soon as this week. It is unknown how long construction will take as of right now.

The second hotel will be located on 2400 North near the Northpointe Medical Center. It will be a Microtel Moda and include 93 rooms. The owners have shown interest in using low-flow water fixtures, Stewart said.

Tooele City officials are waiting on the submission of building permits, so construction has not begun.

“Tooele City is thrilled to see new hotel development happening,” Stewart said. “With the recent closure of two hotels due to their owner’s retirement, there has been a significant need. The new hotels will benefit the community by increasing funds to the transient room tax that the county receives. They will help provide rooms for people to stay during special events and for contractor-based work at the army depot and other construction.”