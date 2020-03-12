Tooele City grants permit for restaurant on Main Street

The owners of Mo Bettah’s restaurant, a Hawaiian-style food chain, may open a location in Tooele City soon.

A conditional use permit request was submitted this month to the Tooele City Planning Commission by Danial Gonzales, representing FFG MB Stores, which is the parent company of Mo Bettah’s.

The applicant is requesting use of the old Payless Shoe Source building at 720 N. Main St., Tooele. It is located in the GC General Commercial zone.

The applicant is requesting the use of an “Accessory Drive Thru” facility, which according to the city’s CG General Commercial zone, requires a conditional use permit.

If approved, the drive-thru window will begin on the northwest corner of the building and extend south. It will then turn east, past the southern façade of the building. Cars will exit into the parking area and access lane for Lucky’s grocery store, according to Andrew Aagard, Tooele City planner. The lane will exit near 700 North. City staff does not anticipate the exit will cause traffic issues.

The menu board for the drive thru will be located at the southwest corner of the building and according to planning commission minutes, the lane will be able to accommodate eight or nine medium-sized vehicles.

As for landscaping, there are no ordinances that prohibit a drive-thru from being built between a building and a road. Although according to the planning commission, cars lining up in drive-thru windows do not enhance the streetscape or curb appeal of commercial buildings.

Another concern is during night hours, headlights from the drive-thru will shine directly into oncoming northbound traffic on Main Street.

To remedy both issues, Tooele City staff is recommending that the applicantt be required to install landscaping berms and plantings that will efficiently screen vehicles from public view and block headlights from shining into oncoming traffic.

Details will be reviewed throughout the approval process, according to Aagard.

The planning commission voted 7-0 to approve the conditional use permit for Gonzales and Mo Bettah’s. The Tooele City Council will vote next on the request.

“We are so excited to bring Mo Bettah’s to Tooele,” Gonzales said.