Tooele City Hall closed to prevent COVID-19 spread

Tooele City officials have closed City Hall during social distancing to avoid the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

Tooele City offices will be closed to the public effective today as a preventive measure, said Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn. The closure will last for a period of two weeks. Afterward, it will be decided if the closure needs to be extended.

Staff will still be available to provide necessary services to residents of the city.

According to the mayor, city employees will continue working in their field, taking extra precautions.

During this time, utility bill payments can be made at xpressbillpay.com or dropped in the payment box in City Hall’s parking lot. Utility payments can also be made by calling 435-843-2150 between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

Library services, which include informational help and online library cards, will still be offered. The phone number is 435-882-2182 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. or by emailing askalibrarian@tooelecity.org.

Additional phone numbers and service info can be found on Tooele City’s Facebook page.

“Our goal is to keep staff members and residents safe while still providing services,” Winn said. “Please practice social distancing, handwashing, and follow other recommendations to keep health care facilities from being overwhelmed. Thank you for your compliance and patience.”