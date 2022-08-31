Tooele City Hall flag banner vandalized

Suspect facing charges of third-degree criminal mischief of loss ♦

The “United We Stand” banner on the front of Tooele City Hall was vandalized on Aug. 17.

As an officer was patrolling the area of Main and Vine Street on Aug. 17, they received word that a male walking down Main Street had ripped up the large flag banner hanging on City Hall, according to Lt. Jeremy Hansen, public information officer at the Tooele City Police Department.

The officer located the man who was screaming about patent infringement when he was located. The man, identified as 36-year-old Lloyd Thomas, admitted to ripping up the flag, because it was half his patent.

At first, the initial estimated cost for the damaged banner was reported to be $8,000.

“It is common for officers to ask victims for their estimate of the damage, initially, so we can determine the classification of the charge,” Hansen said.

Later, it was found out that the banner was worth $1,690, according to Shilo Baker, Tooele City Mayor’s assistant.

Thomas is facing charges of criminal mischief of loss between $1,500-$5,000, a third-degree felony.

The banner was purchased in June of 2020.

“That year all of our traditional Fourth of July events were canceled due to COVID-19,” Baker explained. “As a Fourth of July committee, we discussed ways we could still celebrate Independence Day as a community…It was a much different celebration than what we had originally planned for the Fourth of July that year but as we were not able to gather, we had to come up with different plans. We loved the idea of showing our patriotism in the downtown area where people could walk or drive through and enjoy the display on their own…We purchased the banner with money that had been allocated for our Fourth of July celebrations.”

The banner was displayed again in 2021 and again this summer until it was destroyed.

“Each time the banner went up, we received a lot of positive feedback from our residents who love the banner and love the message,” Baker said.