Tooele City has busy schedule for July Fourth

Tooele’s Independence Day celebration is packed full of fun events. “Sounds of Freedom” stands as 2022’s festivities theme.

To kick off the celebration, there will be a flag retirement ceremony on Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. at England Acres Park, located at 880 N. 400 East.

Those with a flag needing to be retired can bring it to Tooele City Hall by 5 p.m. Wednesday or bring it with them to the event, according to Terra Sherwood, Tooele City events and marketing administrator.

The ceremony will be put on by Oquirrh Mountain District Scouts of America troops and those interested in attending should bring a blanket or chair to sit on.

The Tooele City Fire Department will also be on scene to make sure the fire doesn’t get out of control.

Also on Wednesday, Tooele City staff will decorate Main Street with red, white, and blue decorations.

“We will put out lots of flags and everything, and we will leave that up through July Fourth, so we are just telling people that any time between Wednesday and July Fourth they can come out and look at the fun decorations,” Sherwood said.

Thursday evening will be packed full of three different activities, beginning with a karaoke contest at 4 p.m. at the Aquatic Center Park located on the corner of Vine Street and 200 West.

From 4-5 p.m. the contest will include an open mic where anyone interested can sing. Beginning at 5 p.m. those who previously signed up for karaoke will perform in time slots.

During the performances there will also be a Corvette show from 5-8 p.m. and a free community barbeque beginning at 6 p.m. Hot dogs will be served.

On Friday evening, there will be a family movie shown at the Aquatic Center Park. The movie this year will be Sing 2.

“This is a free event for families,” Sherwood said. “The movie will begin around 9 o’clock, depending on how dark it is. We will be giving out free popcorn.”

There will be no Fridays on Vine performance at the Aquatic Center Park on Friday evening. The next performance will take place on July 8 featuring Whitney Lusk.

On Saturday evening, Tooele City will host the band “Imagine,” a Beatles tribute band at Tooele High School football stadium, located at 240 W. 100 South at 8 p.m.

Tickets are on sale at Tooele City Hall at the finance department and Maceys. Seating will open at 7 p.m.

Tooele City’s Independence Day fireworks will be put on after the concert around 10 p.m.

Please call 435-843-2143 for more information.

Also beginning Saturday, the Tooele Bit N’ Spur will put on their annual rodeo. The rodeo will take place Saturday, Sunday, and July Fourth. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit tooeleBitnSpur.com. There will also be fireworks at the event on July Fourth.

On the morning of July Fourth, the Tooele County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting their annual breakfast at Veteran’s Memorial Park, located at 15 W. Vine Street from 7-8:30 a.m.

They will be serving pancakes, eggs, and breakfast meat, and the meal will cost $5. Veterans are able to eat free.

Please call 435-882-0690 for more information.

After the breakfast, the Kiwanis club will host their 5K freedom run at 8:30 a.m. beginning at Settlement Canyon. Those participating will run from Settlement Canyon along the parade route to the Aquatic Center Park before the parade comes through.

Those interested in running are required to preregister at tooelekiwanis.com for a fee.

The parade will begin at 9 a.m. and begins at the corner of Skyline Drive and Main Street, will travel north down Main Street to Utah Avenue, then turn west traveling to 200 West, and ending at the Aquatic Center Park.

Tooele City Police will shut down Skyline Drive, the area around the cemetery, Main Street, Utah Avenue, and a part of 200 West beginning at 8:30 a.m.

“We want to encourage people to get to their parade spots by 8:30,” Sherwood said.

Those planning to watch the parade anywhere between Vine Street and Utah Avenue should be aware that the parade will travel down both sides of the median this year.

No candy will be thrown from moving vehicles or floats. Only those walking will be allowed to throw candy and hand out items.

Parents should keep an eye on their children and not allow them to run into the road during the parade.

“We need to give the entries plenty of space,” Sherwood said. “If people will stay back, it makes for a much safer event.”

Following the parade from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Aquatic Center Park there will be free activities and kid’s activities, including obstacle courses, a car and motorcycle show, entertainment, and vendors.

“This will be a great opportunity for the community to get together and celebrate together, and I think there’s a good variety of different things we offer,” Sherwood said. “We try to offer things that appeal to different groups.”

Community members will be able to set off fireworks between Saturday and July 5 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and up until midnight on the Fourth, but residents are urged to be safe putting them off. Those interested in using fireworks should view the firework restrictions map on tooelecity.org to see if they are allowed to put them off in their area.