Tooele City has plans for Fourth of July celebrations

Independence Day events begin tonight, continue through Thursday ♦

With summer underway and the patriotic stirrings surrounding the nation’s founding as inspiration, Tooele City is planning a full slate of activities throughout the July Fourth holiday.

This evening, there will be a trio of activities at the Aquatic Center Park, starting by 4 p.m. with the open microphone for karaoke. The karaoke competition begins at 5 p.m., the same time as a Corvette car show, also at the park.

Attendees for both the car show and karaoke contest, as well as the rest of the community, can take advantage of a free community barbecue that begins at 6 p.m. at the Aquatic Center Park. The barbecue is open while supplies last and anyone going is encouraged to bring blankets or chairs to sit on.

In line with the patriotic nature of July Fourth, there will be a flag retirement ceremony on Tuesday. The ceremony, organized by American Warriors in Action, the Boy Scouts of America and Tooele City, at 7 p.m. in England Acres Park. Attendees should bring their own blankets or chairs.

Anyone with an old, worn, faded, or badly soiled flag can have their flag retired at the ceremony. Flags for retirement should be dropped off at Tooele City Hall between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Monday through Friday.

The closer to the Fourth of July, the bigger the events get. On Wednesday, Tooele City will present Arrival from Sweden, a band playing the music of the popular 70s Swedish group, ABBA. The concert is $5 for general admission bleacher seating at Tooele High School’s football stadium, with gates opening at 7 p.m. and the concert beginning at 8 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at Tooele City Hall or Macey’s. Arrival also performed at the Fourth of July Concert in 2015.

Over at Deseret Peak Complex, the Bit N’ Spur Rodeo will hold its Fourth of July rodeo, on July 3 and 4 at 8 p.m. In its 74th year as an Independence Day tradition, it features traditional rodeo excitement, fireworks on July 4, and Mutton Bustin’ Buckle Championships each night.

Tickets are $15 for attendees age 12 and up, $5 for kids aged 6 to 11, and kids under the age of 5 free. Tickets are available online at tooelebitnspur.com and the cost of tickets increase at the gate on the day of the event.

Tooele City’s 4th of July parade, themed “Forever Proud,” will run north along Main Street from the intersection with Skyline Drive, then turn left onto Utah Avenue. From there, the route turns left onto 200 West, ending at the Aquatic Center Park.

Residents will line the street along the parade route, which will start at 9 a.m. Entrants in the parade will need to be in place 30 minutes prior to the start.

The 2019 Grand Marshal of the parade will be Karyl Maynard. Maynard is a long-time, active participant at the Tooele Senior Center and dedicated her many years to serve and support the success of the center and as a member of the Council of Aging.

Following the parade, there will be food, activities and entertainment at the Aquatic Center Park, beginning around 11 a.m. Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn will present awards and there will be a number of free activities, including a rock wall, mechanical bull and children’s train.

Country music performer Charley Jenkins will perform a free concert at the park, beginning at approximately 11 a.m.

The following day, Nathan Osmond will take the stage as the Fridays on Vine Concert, at 7 p.m. at Aquatic Center Park. The nephew of Donny and Marie Osmond, Nathan Osmond is a country music artist who has topped country charts and has music videos featured on CMT.

Following Osmond’s concert, there will be a family-friendly movie in the park to cap off the week of activities. The movie will start at dusk and attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or chairs and snacks to the showing.