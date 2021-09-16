Tooele City Haunted Historic Park hunts for Halloween volunteers

Tooele City looking for volunteers and sponsors for Halloween walk through ♦

Tooele City officials are looking for volunteers and sponsors for the second annual Haunted Historic Park walk-through which will take place in October.

The event will be held at the Tooele Valley Museum at 35 N. Broadway Street from Oct 20-23.

Families will be able to reserve a time slot and walk through the park to see the different exhibits.

The exhibits will be created by different groups or businesses in Tooele City and each has a spooky Halloween theme, according to Terra Sherwood, event and marketing administrator.

“This is a free event for the public but we look for different sponsors, businesses, and organizations, to help us decorate the museum,” she said. “We find each of them a spot on our walk-through, they build a really cool display, and then we have people walk through a pathway through the park.”

Last year, many different businesses participated in the event, including the Pratt Aquatic Center, The Boys and Girls Club, and Tooele Technical College, among others.

The event was a success last year, despite the pandemic.

“We had over 2,000 people come through last year and that was with the very strict COVID protocols that were in place,” Sherwood said. “We are hoping to put more people through this year. The feedback from the people who attended was very good last year, so we decided to do it again. This was also a really fun way to get the community involved and it was so fun to see what each different group or business did to decorate their displays.”

This year, the different exhibits may hand out candy, or candy may be handed out at the end of the walk-through — it all depends on what the COVID-19 restrictions are at the time, according to Sherwood.

Sherwood and city officials are looking for volunteers to donate and hand out candy and coupons, businesses to create displays, and people to help decorate.

Applications for sponsors and volunteers can apply at tooelecity.org and are due Oct 6.

Registration for the general public to select a time slot to walk through the displays will open at tooelecity.org on Oct 1.