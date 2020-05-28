Tooele City hears public comment on annexation plan

City proposes to add three new areas to annexation plan ♦

Tooele City planning commission read comments sent via email during their public hearing concerning adding three new expansion areas to the city’s annexation policy plan, during their meeting on Wednesday night at city hall.

Adding the three potential areas of expansion was previously discussed in a planning commission meeting in April. However, no public comments were made during that meeting and technology issues occurred.

The three areas that may be added to the plan cover a total of 1,140 acres.

The first area that city officials are looking at is located at the east end of the 2400 North right-of way in the northeast corner of the City. It is 146 acres.

The second piece of land is located at the far northwest corner of the City boundary along 1200 West. It is 240 acres.

The third area is a 732-acre group of properties at the north end of the city’s incorporated area by state Route 36.

The purpose of the annexation policy plan is to identify areas outside of the currently incorporated boundaries of a city that may be considered for potential annexation, according to Jim Bolser, community development manager.

The annexation plan maps out these areas of expansion and discusses policies for consideration requirements for services and implications of annexing or not annexing properties in each identified expansion area.

During the public hearing, only one public comment was made via email that Bolser read.

The comment was made by Scott Bradshaw, a district manager for the Tooele Valley mosquito abatement district.

He said that he was concerned that the public in the areas of expansion would not receive the public health protection that they needed from mosquitos in the areas of annexation.

Members of the planning commission said that they aren’t doing anything that would affect the Tooele Valley mosquito abatement district right now but it may be something to discuss down the road.

After the public hearing took place, all of the members of the commission voted yes on this issue.

It will move on to the city council next for a public hearing and decision.