Tooele City hires fire marshal

After a fire study earlier this year recommended creating a full-time fire marshal position, Tooele City has made a hire.

The new fire marshal will create a fire prevention program, help with inspections, and oversee firefighters and records. He will be paid $65-78,000 annually, according to Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn.

“His salary was included in the fiscal year 2023 general fund budget approved by the city council,” Winn said.

The study was conducted earlier this year by the Center for Public Safety and Management, and approved by the city council in April.

During the study, the center looked at different aspects of the Tooele Fire Department and found that response times, staffing, equipment, fire station locations, and hiring a fire marshal were all important aspects they wanted to include in the final draft of the study.

The new fire marshal, whose name city officials have not yet announced, will help create a fire prevention occupancy inspection plan that specifies the frequency of fire inspections around the city. As part of this job duty, the fire marshal will be assisted by part-time certified fire inspectors.

The fire marshal will also complete inspections on equipment and around town, redo and organize records, and help fire chief Matt McCoy oversee firefighters, according to Joseph Pozzo, senior manager for fire and emergency medical services at the Center for Public Safety and Management.