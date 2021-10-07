Tooele City hires new deputy recorder

Tooele City has a new deputy recorder.

Holly Potter was sworn in by city recorder Michelle Pitt at the Sept. 15 Tooele City Council meeting. Potter started her new job at the beginning of September. She replaces Cylee Pressley wholeft Tooele City for the Tooele County Clerk’s office.

Potter has been busy helping out members of the community by searching for and organizing city records.

She also helps Pitt put together the agendas and packets for the city council and planning commission meetings, where she serves as a liaison.

Potter also helps the Tooele City Fire Department with record keeping.

After being on the job for a month, Potter said she enjoys working for Tooele City.

“This job is wonderful,” Potter said. “A lot of the things I like, many people find tedious. Right now, I am digging through old city council minutes from back in the ‘30s and ‘40s and that’s fun to me. I really like doing this.”

Potter also likes the type of people she works with in the city.

“All of the people here are great,” she said. “Michelle has also been wonderful and I can’t imagine a better boss.”

Prior to working at the city, Potter began her professional career as an Ogden-area firefighter, after which she became a 911 dispatcher where she stayed for 15 years.

After her time as a 911 dispatcher, Potter became an aircraft inspector, then a medical support assistant at the Veteran Affairs Hospital in Salt Lake City.

Potter’s husband who works for the Police Department told her about the deputy recorder position and encouraged her to apply.

“He said this would be good for me,” Potter said. “I had all of the boxes checked for this job from stuff I’ve done before.”

“I have a really diverse job background and it’s interesting how so many of the jobs I’ve had in the past kind of led up to this,” Potter continued.

Potter’s son recently went off to Basic Training for the United States Navy, so she and her husband have had more free time for camping, photography, and off-roading.

Potter hopes to keep her job at Tooele City for as long as possible.

“It’s funny, because I was always wanting to move around in the past,” she said. “I think now I am quite content to stay right here. We have a really good administration here in the city. It’s pretty awesome to be here and see the inside of how it all works.”