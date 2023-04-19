Tooele City hires new police officer

A new officer will soon be on patrol duty in Tooele City.

27-year-old Jonas Johnson was sworn into the department on April 13. Johnson is a Grantsville native and was born and raised in Tooele County.

Each year, Tooele City swears in between four to seven new officers.

Johnson will take part in the department’s training program, which will take 10 to 14 weeks. After that, he will be assigned to a patrol team.

The process begins with an application and interview, according to Cpl. Colbey Bentley, public information officer at the Tooele City Police Department.

Each candidate is handpicked. After the interview process, candidates’ backgrounds are examined, then they are put through a psychological exam.

Applicants who make it that far in the process are able to attend the Police Academy if they haven’t already put themselves through the academy.

Candidates who pass the academy are sent back to the police department where they are trained in the field with a senior patrol officer. Then, they become a patrol officer themselves.

Each year, officers are required to attend 40 hours of training or more.

There are around 45 officers working for the department currently. Tooele City is not currently hiring new police officers.