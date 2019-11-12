Tooele City honors war veterans at commemorative event Monday

Tooele’s mayor, TEAD’s commander extol importance of service ♦

Over 350 Tooele County residents gathered at the Tooele National Guard Armory Monday morning to commemorate and honor service members and their families in observance of Veterans Day.

The event was hosted by Dave McCall, a Tooele City Councilman and veterans coordinator of Elks Lodge #1763 in Tooele City.

A breakfast for attendees started at 9:30 a.m., during which a static display with war relics and other military mementos was made available for visitors.

“We’ve been doing this event for quite a long time,” McCall said. “[The Elks Lodge] holds these types of events in honor of our public servants and we also hold Memorial Day and veterans appreciation events and a veterans car show that takes place every August.”

At 11 a.m., the Sgt. Rodney M. Davis Detachment #1251 of the Marine Corps League conducted a colors ceremony followed by musical performances by students from the Tooele Scholar Academy charter school. Harold E. McConnell of the Marine Corps League Detachment offered a moment of remembrance for prisoners of war and those missing in action.

Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn also gave remarks, rejoicing in the significance of veterans and their service.

“It is quite an honor to be here at today’s Veterans Day celebration,” Winn said. “We live in the greatest nation in the world. We live in one of the greatest valleys and states in our nation, and we owe that to you, our veterans.”

“We are a great people because we do not forget the sacrifices that were made on our behalf,” she said.

Winn then spoke about the city’s continuing effort to honor its veteran population at Veterans Memorial Park. That effort is to include a new statue, which is slated to be unveiled at the park on Memorial Day 2020. The statue, sculpted by Tooele County resident Marvine Hitesman, depicts a soldier and his dog as part of a Vietnam-era combat tracker team.

Col. Todd W. Burnley, commander of Tooele Army Depot, addressed the audience. He highlighted the importance of service in all roles of the military, not just those who served in combat, but those who filled supporting roles as well.

Burnley shared the story of World War II veteran Elizabeth Bernice Johnson, who served in the 6888th Central Postal Battalion of the Women’s Army Corps from March 1943 to November 1945. She was a member of an all-African American female unit responsible for sorting and processing a backlog of mail for the American troops stationed in Europe at the time.

“For those of you who have been forward-deployed, nothing is more important than getting a piece of mail from home,” Burnley said. “She valued her country and she valued her service. … Every veteran has played a crucial role in the defense of our nation and none are greater than the other. Each one of them were critical to our mission success.”

Following remarks from guest speakers, Cyndie Kirk and members of the Tooele County Quilt Guild presented 34 handcrafted quilts to veterans in attendance, to include WWII veteran Farrell Anderson.

McCall offered closing remarks, after which, the Marine Corps League retired the colors.