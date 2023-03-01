Tooele City Hosts 170th Birthday Party

Tooele City Dowdle puzzle revealed ♦

Tooele City officials, along with Eric Dowdle, an artist who created the first-ever puzzle of Tooele, held a celebration on the morning of Feb. 25 that included entertainment, a program, birthday cake, and puzzles for sale.

Around 600 people packed the Dow-James building full for the event, which began with a message from Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn.

“We are thrilled to be included in the Dowdle family of art and puzzles, and we are so appreciative that Eric was able to tell our story through his art and commemorate this anniversary,” Winn said.

The idea for the puzzles came about when Dowdle contacted Tooele City officials and asked if they were interested in being featured in a puzzle.

“We were thrilled to be considered and Eric was excited to tell our story through his artwork,” Shilo Baker, Tooele City mayor’s assistant said. “We love that his artwork and puzzles have captured and forever preserved Tooele City’s rich history of the railroad and mining, the military and diversity and inclusion.”

“A puzzle really gives you time to look for so many stories,” Dowdle said.

While creating the puzzle, Dowdle found many unique things about Tooele that he will share with other people as he paints more cities.

“We stopped and ate at Dairy Delight,” he said. “I thought I was going to get something that was nice, but I had no idea that the hamburger would feed us for the next week. It was also amazing to see how the people served and worked in the community.”

During the program, some of the businesses, historic places, and organizations featured in the puzzle were invited forward to place their piece of the puzzle on a giant replica.

Places featured included Tooele High School, Saint Marguerite Catholic Church, the Clegg house, the Carnegie Library, Hometown Bakery, the Dow James monument, Dairy Delight, Steadman’s, and the Transcript Bulletin, among several others.

Also during the event, there was a birthday cake with a replica of the puzzle on it, folk dancers, and audience members sang Tooele High School’s theme song.

After the program, Dowdle was available to sign puzzles, which were sold in 500 and 1,000 pieces for $24.99.

During the event, around 700 puzzles were purchased.

There are still 5,300 puzzles available for purchase in the Tooele City Finance Department or at tooelecity.org.

“Once these are gone, it’s difficult to put them back on the press and make more,” Dowdle said. “There’s no one else that does this and we really personalized them.”

The puzzles take anywhere from three to 10 hours to put together.

The puzzles cost the city $60,000 for the artwork and $73,500 for the puzzles themselves, which came from the city’s general fund. Tooele City officials hope to cover the cost by selling all 6,000 puzzles, which will be sold exclusively by Tooele City for a year.

Dowdle is on a mission to travel across the United States and paint as many towns and cities as he can before America’s 250th birthday party.

Tooele City is his first town on the tour.

“There were a few other cities that were ahead of Tooele, but Mayor Winn got pushed right to the front of the line, because of her enthusiasm,” Dowdle said. “It was a natural fit with America’s 25th birthday and Tooele’s 170th.”

Dowdle Folk Art started in the 1990’s after Dowdle went door to door offering to do paintings of homes.

He received a commission to paint eight original works featuring historic Salt Lake City.

Throughout his career, he became known for his Dowdle clouds, mountains, and hidden images with stories in his paintings.

In 1997, Dowdle made some of his original paintings into puzzles. His company ended up selling more than 10 million puzzles in Costco, Walmart, other grocery chains, and small businesses worldwide.

His motto is, “We tell stories that inspire people to live meaningful and engaged lives.”

In 2019, Dowdle partnered with Disney to produce paintings blending his style with Disney characters.

During his whole career, Dowdle has sold over 25 million puzzles of over 400 cities and towns, resulting in the largest puzzle collection of its kind.

He was also recently featured on “The “Piece Maker” TV show available on HBO Max and Amazon Prime.

Tooele City was incorporated on Jan. 21, 1853.