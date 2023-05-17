Tooele City hosts cleanup day

Tooele City officials will host their annual Take Pride Tooele day on Saturday, May 20.

Residents will be encouraged to clean up their own yards, as well as help with a city-wide cleanup project in the Broadway area. Residents are also encouraged to clean other areas throughout town.

Those participating in the Broadway cleanup project will meet at the Tooele Valley Museum, on the corner of Broadway and Vine Street at 9 a.m.

During the event, participants will clean museum property and the Broadway area. They will also remove and cover up graffiti, according to Shilo Baker, Tooele City mayor’s assistant.

The cleanup effort will end at noon.

“It really takes all of us: government, residents, organizations, and businesses to keep our community a beautiful place to live, work, and play,” Baker said.

Along with cleaning up the Broadway area, residents are encouraged to clean up their own yards and neighborhoods.

Tooele City has a neighborhood cleanup trailer for those who would like to clean up their neighborhoods. The trailer comes with brooms, shovels, rakes, masks, battery powered tools, tables, safety equipment, and a sharps container. It can be rented at no cost at tooelecity.org/takepridetooele.

Those who want to help city officials with additional projects including cleaning up parks, roadsides, and flower beds, can find a list of projects on the website as well. They can also call Tooele City Parks and Recreation at 435-843-2142 to sign up for a project.

Tooele County officials are also encouraging spring cleaning.

Until May 20, those interested in helping clean up roads and trails around the county can visit the road department at 555 W. 900 South in Tooele City and specify the area they would like to clean. They will receive a land-fill punch pass, valid for three visits.

The Tooele County landfill will be open for a two-day event for those who clean up their yards on May 19 and 20. Those with a driver’s license and an address will be able to drop off one load free of charge to the landfill, located at 2830 South Bauer Road in Tooele during business hours of 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

“We encourage residents and businesses to take pride in our community and take pride in where they live and work, giving back and participating in this year’s annual spring cleanup,” Baker said.