Tooele City hosts surplus sale

COVID-19 requirements trigger property replacement ♦

Tooele City will host a surplus property sale 0n Nov. 10.

Surplus property including chairs, tables, desks, and display cabinets that the City can no longer use will be for sale.

This will be Tooele City’s first surplus sale in 20 years.

The event will take place at Tooele City Hall on Nov. 10 from 5 to 7 p.m.

City officials have decided to host the sale because they recently purchased new chairs for the city council room.

“Tooele City purchased new chairs because of the COVID-19 outbreak,” said Michelle Pitt, Tooele City recorder. “The chairs we currently had did not allow us to provide social distancing, nor did they allow regular cleaning.”

Previously, in the council room, there were stadium-type chairs that were bolted to the floor.

Not only was it impossible for the City to enforce social distancing, but the old chairs were hard to clean.

“A lot of chairs are made of fabric, so we were not able to regularly clean them,” Pitt said.

Because the chairs in the council room had to be replaced, the mayor and staff felt that it was a good time to replace most of the chairs at City hall.

“Since they are still in good shape, we wanted to sell them rather than dispose of them,” Pitt said.

Other items included in the sale were previously used in the Tooele Valley Railroad Museum.

Prior to the sale, the items are put through a surplus process.

“Tooele City goes through a process before anything is considered to be surplus,” said Pitt. “A list of items is taken to the City Council by the City recorder requesting that they be declared surplus. The City Council approves the items that are listed and declares them surplus by resolution.”

During the sale, the items will be located in the rotunda area, council chambers, and outside city hall, according to Pitt.

“People can come and look at the items, choose which ones they would like, pay, and take them that night,” said Pitt.

City officials will monitor the number of people coming into the building during the sale and enforce social distancing.

Face masks will be required and payments will be completed in a separate room.

Cash, debit cards, and credit cards will be accepted for purchased items.

Items that are not purchased during the sale will be donated to charity, according to Pitt.

Those interested in the sale should visit tooelecity.org to view items before attending the event.