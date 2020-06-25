Tooele City industrial zone sought

Proposed zone change includes Utah Avenue military museum ♦

A Tooele City landowner wants to turn his residential property on west Utah Avenue into an industrial property.

Spencer Knight, representing Knight Realty Company, submitted a request to Tooele City to change the zoning on the property from RD, research and development, and RR-1, rural residential, to industrial zoning to facilitate industrial and commercial development.

The 65.5-acre piece of ground in question is located at approximately 1232 W. Utah Avenue in Tooele City.

The industrial zone is designed to provide a place for heavy industrial uses that generate noise, dust, oders, and truck traffic.

These types of industrial zones are usually located in places that are isolated or buffered from residential zones.

The land use map of the city’s general plan calls for the commercial land use designation for the subject property.

The RR-1 zoning allows no more than one dwelling unit per acre. The RD zone allows for a business park where businesses may locate in an environment that allows a mix of certain small commercial and light industrial uses, according to Tooele City planning staff.

The RD zone is not currently intended for large commercial or industrial uses, or for large retail or manufacturing activities.

The industrial district recognizes existing industrial sites and uses within the city and to allow the establishment of additional industrial uses and economic diversity in the city, according to Tooele City planning staff

Properties surrounding the subject property contain a variety of zoning classifications.

The request proposes to amend the zoning for five separate parcels. Two of the parcels of land have a building on them that was previously used as a war museum. The other parcels of land are currently undeveloped.

During the meeting, all of the members of the commission except for Tyson Hamilton, chairman, voted to forward a negative recommendation to the city council.

They said that it doesn’t match the character of the surrounding area and may lead to significant traffic issues in the area.