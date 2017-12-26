Tooele City Library drops overdue fines

Overdue fines are a thing of the past at Tooele City Library.

One reason for the demise of fines is economics; a second reason is that people who owe fines avoid the library altogether, according to library director Jami Carter.

The Tooele City Council voted on Dec. 6 to discontinue fines after recommendations from Carter and library board members.

Revenue from fines is insignificant, according to Carter.

“If overdue fines were directly put back into the library’s budget, it would only amount to an approximate and unreliable 2 percent change in the library department budget,” she said.

The library’s budget for the current fiscal year is $765,102, according to city records.

“Because the circulation of physical materials is steadily decreasing as the circulation of digital materials is on the rise, overdue fine revenue is expected to naturally decrease,” she said.

Carter explained it is anticipated that any revenue from collecting fines will be offset by other savings. Library staff would be able to direct their efforts toward other activities instead of needing to track and collect overdue fines.

Overdue fines also stop people from using the library.

“Fines make you feel like you’ve done something wrong,” Carter said.

“You don’t need a library card to use computers, attend programs and use items inside the library. You only need a card to check out and take items home. So a fine wouldn’t stop you from participating in or receiving any other library services,” Carter said.

“But because people knew they had a fine balance, they would just stop coming to the library altogether,” she added.

Carter said a larger part of the library’s service is collective buying and sharing.

“Overdue fines were initially established as a mechanism to incentivize return of library materials to this shared collection,” Carter said. “While the goal is the same — use it and return it — a review of the overdue fine mechanism showed it has not been a major contributor to the return of shared materials.”

However, two other methods are still in place to incentivize the return of shared items. They include a due date for return and charge for not returning an item.

“It is still expected that shared items will be enjoyed and returned,” Carter said. “Shared items will have a due date and are expected to be returned within a reasonable period of time. Rather than accruing a fine for each day an item is overdue, a patron will be charged the cost of the item if it is not returned. This will block additional borrowing on their library card until the item is returned, replaced, or payment for the item is remitted to the library.”

Carter also found that although overdue fines were equally assessed — an amount each day — the impact of the overdue fines was not equal. She said the value of a dollar varies greatly between individuals and families in relation to their socio-economic status and personal circumstances.

Carter spent several hours researching and reading case studies, white papers and articles about overdue fines.

“Overdue fines are just the ‘norm’ in libraries. It was interesting to seriously question them,” she said. “Once you trace back to why they exist, it is much easier to locate the disconnection and find a better solution. It’s important to me that I challenge what and how we do things in comparison with the community’s needs. Over time, people’s habits shift and systems often need to shift according to their users. What was once effective, sometimes becomes inadequate.”

She said people continue to use the library but the format of materials has changed.

“The library collection is being purchased in increasingly diverse formats. Twenty years ago, the entire library collection was physical — which meant every item needed to be returned physically and may accrue an overdue fine,” Carter said. “Because the library collection is now split between different formats (physical and digital), the number of items available for circulation is lower. Therefore, physical circulation is lower — just as a natural result of what is in the collection. It’s not a result of decreased use of the library overall.”

She said libraries and librarians are still valued because people trust the library.

“Over and over, Pew Studies confirm that libraries and librarians are among the most trusted institution and profession,” Carter said. “People have difficulties in their lives — all people. Librarians guide people to solutions from ‘I need a book for school’ to ‘I need to learn Excel for my job’ to ‘I don’t know how to tell my family I’m gay’ — we will help you find information. It is confidential. There is no fee or risk. We simply want to help you create your own happiness.”

She added, “Our dedicated and amazing staff members look forward to introducing and re-introducing the library to people who may have experienced overdue fines as a barrier to library use. Programs, computer use, training, and classes have always been available. My hope is that one less barrier with regard to borrowing items will create even more possibility for everyone.”