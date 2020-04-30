Tooele City Library gets creative during COVID-19

Closed building doesn’t stop reading in Tooele ♦

Tooele City Library staff has implemented several changes to normal library practices in midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing, allowing the library to continue to serve the public.

Programs that used to take place in person at the library are now being conducted online with the same schedule as before, according to library director Jami Carter.

Through grant money, the Tooele City Library has added online courses and has been abe to allow access to many eBooks that weren’t available before.

This is because authors and illustrators have extended their copyright to be compatible with an online format, according to Carter.

In total, the library has received $16,000 dollars in grants to be able to purchase more equipment to make their online resources more effective.

“The whole staff is working even more than before,” said Carter. “We wanted to deliver services in accessible, but new ways. We also wanted to make sure we were still cultivating connections between community members. It has been challenging but fun.”

The library is offering temporary library cards for all residents of Tooele County.

These temporary cards allow residents access the online resources of the library until the library is able to reopen.

In order to obtain a temporary card, County residents can call the library and speak with a member of staff.

The library has also received a grant to expand Wi-Fi access to all areas of the parking lot and grounds. The increased Wi-Fi service will allow access to online materials for members of the community that may not have access at home, according to Carter.

The new Wi-Fi accessibility will be available as soon as next week, Carter said.

The library has also opened up their “hold pickup” on Monday and Tuesday from noon to 5 p.m.

Through the “hold pickup,” residents with a library card can login to the library’s website online and place holds for the books that they want to check out. Then, they can pull into one of the numbered stalls in the library parking lot during pickup hours. A member of staff will bring items that have been checked out to their car, kind of like a pick-up meal at a restaurant, but for books.

Individuals with a temporary library card are not able to check out physical items at this time, according to Carter.

Due dates have been extended until the library reopens but items can be dropped off in the bins outside of the library at any time.

All of the books and materials that are returned are quarantined for a period of time to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to Carter.

If you are interested in any of the online services that the library offers, a temporary library card, or the hold pickup, you can call the library at 435-882-2182.

To access the library’s website, you can visit tooelelibrary.org

The library is currently open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.