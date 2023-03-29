Tooele City library reopens

The Tooele City Library has reopened following an assault between teens on March 2, but there are some new rules.

The library reopened on Monday, March 27.

Since reopening, the library has put up cameras and will be enforcing strict guidelines related to minors.

All minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Along with this, minors under the age of 10 must be accompanied and adequately supervised while inside the library by a parent or legal guardian.

Minors between the ages of 10 and 18 may be allowed access to the library if a written authorization and acceptance of responsibility is on file with the library, signed by a parent or guardian. These forms are available at the library. Those aged 18 and older without proof of age will not be permitted inside the library.

These rules may end on May 27, but city officials have the power to keep them in place for longer if they would like.

The library is an awesome resource for our community,” said Shilo Baker, Tooele City mayor’s assistant. “Thousands of patrons visit each year without incident. We believe with strict enforcement of library standards of conduct, we will put an end to most of the concerning behaviors. Most of our concerns came from behaviors and issues caused by teens. Now that teens and minors must have a parent or guardian accompany and supervise them at the library, we feel that we have made the library a safer environment for patrons.”

Those who refuse to comply with the rules will be expelled from the library.

The library was closed on March 3 after an assault that occurred on March 2 just after 1:30 p.m. The assault involved a 16-year-old boy assaulting a 15-year-old boy. After the assault, the 16-year-old told the other boy that he had a handgun in his pants. After the incident, the 16-year-old suspect fled the library. He was stopped several minutes later by a Tooele City officer who found no firearm on him.

Tooele City officials thought it best to close the library to keep staff safe.

“We chose to temporarily close the library to the public until we could put a plan in place to resolve some concerns,” Tooele City mayor’s assistant, Shilo Baker said. “The safety of our staff and patrons was our main priority.”

The library is open Monday- Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.