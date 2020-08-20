Tooele City looking at sign ordinance update

‘Streamline and make our sign ordinance more business friendly,’ says council member ♦

Tooele City’s sign ordinance was a topic during the City Council’s work session on Wednesday evening.

City council members talked about addressing issues associated with the city’s sign ordinance back in March of this year, Graf said during Wednesday night’s meeting.

Since then he has had time to speak with members of the public, business owners, and officials in the city regarding the ordinance.

“We talked about what changes could be made to streamline and make our sign ordinance more business friendly, while at the same time keeping the purpose of the sign ordinance in place and ensuring that our signs and businesses are regulated,” Graf said.

Graff went on to talk about how bright lights from electric signs could potentially distract drivers and create a safety hazard.

He also said that banner signs, non-profit signs, and school signs during fundraising events should be allowed.

“Again, just expanding what kind of signs can be allowed,” Graff said. “For example, allowing residential properties to display a sign in the window to give an advertisement of the business, for the home business, where previously we didn’t have a provision for that.”

The last change he proposed was a change pertaining to illegal signs.

Graff stated that business owners should have one day notice to remove signs that did not comply with the city’s sign ordinance before the sign was taken by city officials.

This doesn’t include signs that are in the public right-of-way.

“Any sign that is in the public right-of-way, that can be seized immediately, allowing our code enforcement to quickly take care of the sign that are nonconforming in the public right-of-way where they shouldn’t be,” he said.

During the meeting, chairman Scott Wardle asked if the proposed changes to the sign ordinance would allow more ability for city officials to take signs, or leave more signs in place.

“It’s both actually,” Graf responded. “We’re expanding notice to business owners and before we didn’t have a notice provision. So, that’s the expansion per se, but there was also no clear language that signs in the public right-of-way could be seized without notice. So, that was an addition to taking signs that shouldn’t be there in the first place.”

Roger Baker, Tooele City attorney clarified.

“This provision is giving business owners additional rights and protections that they currently do not enjoy,” he said. “ If we had an illegal sign, it could be seized prior but this proposal would give the courtesy of some notice so that the owner could fix the sign, put it in the right place, and we wouldn’t have to have enforcement action.”

The next step in the process of adopting the ordinance amendments is to send the proposed changes to the planning commission.