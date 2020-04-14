Tooele City looks at economic vitality

The Tooele City planning commission discussed the economic vitality element of the city’s general plan during their April 8 meeting at City Hall.

The economic vitality element of the general plan is being looked at because Tooele City is growing. This trend is expected to continue over the next decade.

Continued growth is expected to result in a demand for new housing development, employment opportunities, and commercial and industrial development.

As a result of growth, there will be an increased demand for land and building space, as well as workers, according to the planning commission minutes.

The economic vitality element is important to the city because it addresses goals and objectives upon which they can develop better business decisions and encourage economic development, according to the planning commission.

The vitality element also ensures citizens have access to effective retail, and industrial services, along with employment opportunities, according to city planners.

By revising the vitality element, Tooele City will be able to broaden its tax base and provide better employment opportunities for its citizens.

According to a draft of revisions for the economic vitality element, redevelopment has become an important part of the economic development of the City. The vitality draft said that the City should prevent decline in mature areas of the City.

Along with this, the draft calls for quality housing is a “crucial component” to the local economy and must be maintained.

The draft also includes a goal of support for local businesses because they pay sales and property tax base.

The economic vitality element will next be discussed by the City Council.