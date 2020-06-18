Tooele City looks at wastewater facility repairs

City Council approves 64K repair bill ♦

Repairs to equipment at the Tooele City wastewater reclamation facility was a topic during Tooele City Council’s meeting on Wednesday night at City Hall.

Tooele City recently received a study from Russell Welding Cooperation that stated emergency repairs must be made at the facility.

According to Steve Evans, Tooele City public works director, two rooters recently fell into a ditch at the plant and Russell Welding was hired to pull them out and repair them.

The proposal made by Russell Welding Co. stated that the repairs would cost around $64,718.

All repairs in the city over $20,000 must be approved by the city council, according to Tooele City code.

The plant, commonly referred to as the sewer plant, receives and treats between 2 and 2.5 million gallons of wastewater per day on average, according to Evans.

Of that amount, only a small percent of waste wastewater — 0.00001% — ends up hauled away as waste.

All other liquids and solids are treated and certified for possible reuse, according to Evans.

After the liquids are treated, they are returned to an irrigation quality for the city to provide irrigation-quality water to members of the community.

The solids are used for soil supplements at city parks, golf course, cemetery and other facilities.

In May 2013, the facility was presented with an award from the Water Environmental Association of Utah for their efforts to develop a new technology and facility.

A year later they were recognized again by the WEAU for their efforts to implement a plan to create a wastewater treatment facility, operating at levels above other treatment sites in the state, according to the city.

During the meeting, all of the members of the city council voted to approve the repairs.