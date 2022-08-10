Tooele City lowers tax increase to 20%

Final vote on increase delayed until Aug. 17 ♦

Over 100 angry Tooele residents gathered at Tooele City Hall to voice their concerns over a proposed property tax increase on the evening of Wednesday, Aug. 3, at City Hall.

The Council decided to hold their vote on the final property tax rate, which may be lower than originally proposed, and next year’s budget until Aug. 17.

The public hearing on Wednesday evening was required by the state’s Truth in Taxation process, as established by the Utah State Legislature. It requires local governments and school districts to hold a public hearing and inform taxpayers if they propose to adopt a property tax rate higher the annually calculated certified property tax rate.

Before the public hearing, Shannon Wimmer, Tooele City finance director took to the podium to explain the tax increase to concerned citizens.

She explained that each year the county assessor goes through a process to find the fair market value of all real property in the city as of Jan. 1 of the year. The certified property tax is then calculated for the new year in simple terms by taking last year’s property tax collection amount and dividing that amount by the current assessed value of real property in the city. That number is adjusted for new growth or property that was not previously on the tax rolls. The certified property tax rate is the rate that will generate the same amount of revenue as the previous year, plus an extra amount generated by new growth within the city.

“The purpose of the certified tax rate is to ensure that governments have a consistent revenue that will bring in the same amount of revenue each year so that they have a stable amount to prepare their budgets with,” Wimmer said. “So as the value of property goes up or down, the rate adjusts up or down to bring in the same amount of revenue.”

Even though cities receive an increase in revenue if they have new growth, the certified property tax rate doesn’t provide for increased costs and inflation, according to Wimmer.

“As you are all aware, we are experiencing record inflation,” Wimmer said. “In June, the inflation rate in Utah was over 9% and it has been that high for several months now.”

Prior to 2018, Tooele City hadn’t increased taxes for over 30 years but after being warned by financial consultants that the city would be in ruin if they didn’t increase their rate, they were forced to increase the rate 82%, according to Wimmer.

In both 2020 and 2021, the tax rate was lowered to the certified rate and the city didn’t go through Truth in Taxation.

In June the Tooele City Council preliminarily decided to keep their property tax rate at the 2021 rate of 0.002763 for the fiscal year 2022-2023, instead of lowering the property tax rate to 0.002009, the calculated certified rate for 2022 .

The proposed increase required the city go through the Truth in Taxation process, which involves printing public notices and holding a public hearing before taking a final vote on the property tax increase.

“Since that time, we have had public budget discussions in the council work meetings and the council has been able to lower that rate to a 20% increase from just over 37%, which was what went out on the mailed notice,” Wimmer explained.

The new rate the City Council is proposing is 0.002411.

With the certified rate in June, a home worth $391,000 would pay an increase of taxes of $162 per year, or $13 a month.

With the new proposed rate of 0.002411, the homeowner would pay $86 per year, or $7 per month to Tooele City.

“So we have been able to reduce that by about half,” Wimmer explained.

If approved by the Council in two weeks time, the proposed tax rate of .002411 this year will bring in an additional revenue of $1,148,827. If the tax rate is not increased over the certified rate, the total increase in revenue will be $101,036 or a 1.85% increase.

Wimmer explained where the increase in property taxes would be spent.

The city recently approved a pay adjustment for police salaries during fiscal year 2021-2022. That cost was around an additional $691,000.

A study was recently completed on the Tooele City Fire Department which led to a $222,000 allocation to the department for improvements.

Another $441,000 of the increase will be used to build a new fire station, covering the design and a year’s payment for a bond for the building, according to Wimmer.

To mitigate growing tax bills, seniors, veterans, and low-income families can apply for circuit breakers and abatements if they meet certain criteria. Visit tooeleco.org. For those without internet access, city hall has paper applications at 90 N. Main Street. These applications are due Sept. 1.

Residents can also file an appeal with the Tooele County Board of Equalization if they believe their home was valued incorrectly. These applications are also available at boe.tooeleco.org. Applications are due Aug. 31. Over 80% of appeals are approved, according to Wimmer

During the public hearing, around 20 angry residents took to the podium to inform Tooele City Council members of their disapproval of increased taxes.

“It’s not a question of what you need to spend things on, it’s a question of how do you expect people to survive with these kinds of increases?” asked Alex Richardson.

Alex Worthen, asked the Council if 80% of home valuation appeals are approved, why the county assessors overvalue properties.

“That means that they are looking at overvaluing, so 30% of people or whatever people don’t challenge, they’ll automatically get the tax money,” he said. “That’s fraudulent… Why are we raising taxes when we are getting hit so hard to begin with?”

The Tooele County assessor has clarified that approximately 1% of assessments are appealed and 80% of those appeals are approved. Documentation to prove the claim of a lower valuation must be submitted with the appeal application, according to Wimmer.

Annette York expressed her concerns over raising taxes.

“I’m sympathetic to your flight with inflation with everything going up,” she said. “I want the police to be well paid, I want all these things.”

York continued on to ask the Council to postpone the tax increase.

“If there’s any way you can postpone it, tighten your belts, please do it,” she said emotionally. “We talk about mental health. I’m watching these kids wonder how they’re going to put food in their kids’ bellies…I’m watching these young people’s mental health deteriorate. They have anxiety, depression, they can’t sleep at night, because they don’t know how they’re going to take care of their families.”

At the end of the public hearing, the Council informed the audience that they would meet again in two weeks to talk about taxes again and make a decision of whether to keep the proposed rate or to change it.

“I feel what a tax increase is,” Councilman Tony Graff said. “My paycheck doesn’t grow but my taxes do. I feel that and when I sit here, I have to make a decision that I don’t want to make. I don’t want to increase taxes…I know the cost and the pain when your dollars don’t go as far.”

Graff continued on to say that the increase is necessary, because police officers need higher salaries and the fire department needs a new building and equipment.