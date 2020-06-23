Tooele City lowers tax rate for fiscal year 2020-2021

Adopted certified tax rate 4.8% lower than last year’s rate ♦

Tooele City lowered their property tax rate for their 2021 fiscal year.

The Tooele City Council adopted their 2020–2021 budget and property tax rates during their June 17 meeting

The council adopted the certified tax rate of 0.003051 for the 2020–2021 fiscal year, which is a 4.8% decline from last year’s tax rate of 0.003205 for fiscal year 2019-2020.

Shannon Wimmer, Tooele City’s newly appointed finance director presented the proposed tax rate and budget to the council.

Wimmer explained that the certified tax rate is based on current taxable property values and is set at the rate that allows the city to receive the same amount of property tax revenue as the previous year with the only additional revenue coming from property new to the tax rolls.

The certified tax rate is calculated each year by the county auditor, using a formula provided by the state. The Utah State Tax Commission verifies the rate before the city and other taxing entities are notified of their certified rate.

That means the only additional revenue is from new property for the year, not from increased assessments of property already on the tax rolls, she said.

“The downside of this is that the property tax rates do not account for inflation,” Wimmer said. “They also don’t account for increased costs that that new growth brings to the city. So, in years like this where the values are increasing, the rate is dropped to ensure that the same level of revenue is given.”

Wimmer also pointed out that since the city’s tax increase of 2018, city officials do not want the tax rate to fall too much to avoid being in the same situation that made the city have to increase the tax rate so much in 2018.

“We believe that at least holding the tax rate flat, or even slight increases from time to time is far better on our residents than a very large tax increase that became absolutely necessary in 2018,” she said. “We also believe that during these unprecedented times, where the economy is in a current state and our residents and businesses are experiencing things that they have never had to face before that we do not impact them further.”

Wimmer suggested using budget cuts and reserves wherever possible to make up the city’s “short falls”.

“These cuts are definitely going to impact us but we think they are cuts that we can weather until this comes back and we can still provide the same level of expected service to our citizens,” she said.

During the meeting, city council member Tony Graf stated that he was dreading talking about the certified tax rate in the city, but the work of the city to take cuts and work through issues was beneficial for members of the community during this time.

At the end of the meeting a vote was taken and all of the members of the council voted to adopt the certified tax rate.