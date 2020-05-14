Tooele City may be getting a Swig soda drive -thru

People may be taking a Swig in Tooele City soon.

A conditional use permit was submitted earlier this month by Daniel Gonzales with FFG Soda Shop Stores, LLC, which is the parent company of Swig, home of the dirty soda.

If approved, the Tooele Swig will be built on 0.15 acres of land located at 220 N. Main Street in Tooele City by Vasa Fitness.

Swig is drive thru only type establishment and will be located in a general commercial zone.

Gonzales requested the use of an accessory drive-thru facility, but according to the city code for the general commercial zone, the request of a drive through window requires a conditional use permit.

The proposed Swig building will be located on the south end of the lot with vehicles ordering and picking up drinks on the north side of the building.

After ordering and picking up their drinks, vehicles will then exit right onto Main Street.

According to the planning commission minutes from Wednesday, the drive-thru lane will accommodate six vehicles in the drive-thru.

However, given the nature of drive-thru businesses, more vehicles may line up.

Gonzales has a plan for this.

The plan for Swig indicates that the business will utilize two drive thru lines where an employee will have a tablet to take orders and move cars throughout the lanes.

The double drive thru isles will accommodate up to 20 vehicles without blocking essential drive ways of Vasa Fitness and Wells Fargo.

Given the location of the drive thru facility, Tooele City officials are concerned that this may cause conflict, as the access is currently a right in and right out access.

The proposal would necessitate a reconfiguration of the access to an exit only configuration.

Tooele City officials also said that the applicant would need permission from UDOT to limit the access to a right out configuration from its existing configuration.

The applicant would also need permission from UDOT to gain access to utilities.

The applicant reported that Swig has been meeting with UDOT and UDOT recommended that the access be limited to exit only.

Gonzales also provided documents from Vasa Fitness and Wells Fargo Bank that demonstrated that Swig has cross access agreements with the businesses.

The agreement with Vasa Fitness permits the use of the parking area north of the drive thru as a holding area for additional vehicles if necessary.

During the planning commission meeting Wednesday evening, a public hearing was held and all of the members of the planning commission voted to approve the conditional use permit.

Next, the city council will vote on the conditional use permit for Swig in a future public meeting.