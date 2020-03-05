Tooele City may change sidewalk penalty from criminal to civil

It soon no longer may be a crime in Tooele City to break the city’s code regarding sidewalks.

The City Council on Wednesday night reviewed a proposal by Tooele City Attorney Roger Baker to make it a civil penalty instead of a criminal penalty for sidewalk violations.

Such violations currently include: water from a roof of a building leaking onto the sidewalk below, driving or riding on sidewalks, failing to remove snow from sidewalks, and obstructing a sidewalk.

Other violations include: playing games on sidewalks, and not sweeping sidewalks in front of a business.

During the meeting, Baker said that currently the violations are criminal penalties but they should be civil penalties and require less punishment.

The City Council agreed and voted unanimously to move the proposed change to a second reading.

If passed, an infraction would be punishable by the following fines: $50 for a first violation, $100 for a second similar violation, and $250 for a third subsequent violation.

Failure to pay fines in full within 30 days of citation will result in the city to invoice outstanding fines through city utility billing.